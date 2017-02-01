McLennan’s Farquharson named conference, NJCAA Player of the Wee - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan’s Farquharson named conference, NJCAA Player of the Week

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan basketball guard Derrick Farquharson was tabbed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and NJCAA Player of the Week following his all-star performance in the Highlanders’ win over Collin Saturday. The 6-5 sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, recorded his second double-double of the season with 27 points and 12 rebounds against Concordia. He was 12-17 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
 
The fifth-ranked Highlanders host Temple in a rivalry matchup tonight. Women’s action begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

