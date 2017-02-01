McLennan’s Farquharson named conference, NJCAA Player of the Week

The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...