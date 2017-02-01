Mart's first full-time black police officer wanted to help others after military service

February is Black History Month and the community is coming together to celebrate.

In Mart, Officer Robert Pollard serves as Mart's first full-time black police officer.

When he accepted the job almost a year ago, Pollard had no idea that he would be the first black officer in the department.

"After my time in the army, I figured I want to do something else more to help people," said Pollard. "I thought, why not become a cop."

One of Pollard's main goals as an officer is to make police and community relations better. He does that best by connecting with kids.

"So when we talk to the children, they look up to him," said Mart PD Police Chief Paul Cardenas. "And you can see that they view him as a role model."

Pollard says he will continue to do what he does best in the role he's been given.

"He's an outstanding employee," said Cardenas. "He's an outstanding friend."

