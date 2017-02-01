Former Baylor asst. director of football operations sues university, regents for libel

A lawsuit has been filed against Baylor University, the Board of Regents, and Pepper Hamilton.

Colin Shillinglaw, who served as assistant athletic director for football operations under Art Briles, filed a lawsuit in Dallas against Baylor officials.

Gaines West, Shillinglaw's attorney, said his client was suing for statements that were made during and after the Pepper Hamilton investigation of Baylor in 2016.

Shillinglaw is suing for libel and slander.

Shillinglaw said that the statements made by four regents at the university, James Gray, Ronald Murff, David Harper, and Dr. Dennis Wiles, led to his suspension and termination in May.

