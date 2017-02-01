New burger joints coming to Bryan and College Station

A new burger joint is coming to the Bryan and College Station area.

Wayback Burgers is opening a location at 3001 Wildflower Drive in Bryan and at 910 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.

After completion, the restaurants will add nearly 60 jobs to the local economy.

"The response to our [current] College Station restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to announce that we will be opening Wayback Burgers locations in Bryan and South College Station this spring and summer," said John Eucalitto, president of Wayback Burgers.

