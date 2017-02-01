Baylor to hold press conference on National Signing Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor to hold press conference on National Signing Day

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor Athletics is holding a press conference on National Signing Day. 

The conference will be at 3 p.m. at the McLane Stadium home media room. 

Athletes will be signing for the football and soccer program. 

Head soccer coach Paul Jobson and head football coach Matt Rhule will talk about their signing classes. 

