Crime Stoppers ask for help finding criminal mischief suspect

GATESVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a criminal mischief case that happened at the Gatesville parole office last month.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 3406 S. State Highway 36 between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18. 

A suspect vandalized two Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) cars parked in the parole office parking lot. 

Each car had a hole punched into the gas tank, causing a fuel spill. The damage estimate is $2,700. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. 

