U.S. Marshals looking for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

A murder suspect is still on the loose after deputies and the U.S. Marshals searched a local resident this morning.

The assembled tag team was attempting to service a murder warrant to Antonio Willis in the 4400 block of Sherwood Dr. in Belton.

After making entry into the resident's home, authorities realized Willis was not there.

The Bell County Sheriff's office did not have any information about the murder warrant they tried to serve Willis, but they added he should be considered armed and dangerous.

