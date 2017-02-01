Zoo removes baby orangutan from mother after abnormal behavior

The Cameron Park Zoo said that after seeing abnormal behaviors from the baby orangutan’s mother, Mei, keepers have removed the baby from her care.

The zoo said it was a hard decision, but Mei was putting the baby, Razak, at risk.

After a thorough investigation with the Orangutan Species Survival Plan chair and the husbandry advisor, the veterinarian and animal management staff will take care of most of the baby’s care.

“It is our hope that in the coming weeks Mei will choose to take a more positive role in caring for the baby and we will be able to transition them back together full time,” the zoo said in a press release. “It is important that infant orangutans form a positive bond with other orangutans, so if Mei is unable or unwilling to care for the baby he will be introduced to his aunt, Kutai, in hopes that she will provide surrogate care.”

The zoo added that the baby is adjusting well to this new care regime and Mei's level of anxiety seems to be substantially lower since the baby is no longer constantly on her.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.