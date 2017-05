National Signing Day in Central Texas

Here is a list of the signings going on in Central Texas:

AXTELL

FOOTBALL

Robert Lee - Waylane Baptist University in Plainview, TX

BELTON

FOOTBALL

Peyton Mansell – University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA NCAA Division I

Davion Peoples – Blinn College in Brenham, TX NJCAA

Alex Aaron – North Western Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK NCAA Division II

Javon Chambers – Tarleton State University in Stephenville, TX NCAA Division II

Jaylin Bryant – Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX NCAA Division III

John Harvey – Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO Division II

DJ Fisher – Harding University in Searcy, AR Division II

Remington Lutz – ACU in Abilene, TX Division FCS

Logan Collins – Football (undecided)

CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK

Brooke Gilmore – Baylor University in Waco, TX Division I

SOCCER

Emma Stinson – UMHB in Belton, TX Division III

BASEBALL

Breck Potvin – Temple College in Temple, TX NJCAA

BOSQUEVILLE

FOOTBALL

Treston Frazier - Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX NCAA Division III

SOFTBALL

Chloe MeGee - Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, TX NAIA

CHINA SPRING

Kody Fulp - University of North Texas in Denton, TX NCAA Division I

Keaton Dudik- Navarro College in Corisicana, TX NCJAA

Cutter Haigood - Navarro College in Corisicana, TX NCJAA

Ty Harris - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX NCAA Division III

Chris Oliver - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX NCAA Division III

COPPERAS COVE

FOOTBALL

Tariq Anthony - Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX NJCAA

Tyson Curry - Cisco College in Cisco, TX NCJAA

Kylan Herrera - Navarro College in Corisicana, TX NCJAA

Bryant Williams - Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX NCAA III

GOLF

Caden McAnally - Waldorf University in Forest City, IA NAIA

VOLLEYBALL

Brianna Acker - Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX NCAA Division I

SOFTBALL

Katie Nelson - Clarendon College in Clarendon, TX NJCAA

TRACK

Amber Boyd - University of Texas-San Antonio NCAA Division I

GATESVILLE

FOOTBALL

Bailey Adair - Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM

Sam Jackson - Tarleton State University in Stephenville, TX

ELLISON

GOLF

Jordan Daggs – Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene TX Division III

BASEBALL

Garet Douglas – Hill Junior College in Hillsboro, TX NJCAA

FOOTBALL

Carl Robinson – Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, TX NJCAA

HARKER HEIGHTS

SOCCER

Chloe Cavness – Shaw University in Raleigh, NC

Anna Leffers – Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX Division III

FOOTBALL

Kahlil Corbett-Canada – Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX NJCAA

CJ Parker – Butler Community College in El Dorado, TX FCS

Jonathan Medina – Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX Division III

KILLEEN

SOFTBALL

McKenzie Kudla- Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO NAIA

Hailey Pitts with Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO NAIA

FOOTBALL

Tyler Kanaly- Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK Division II

MEXIA

FOOTBALL

Jaylen Gipson - Texas State University in San Marcos, TX NCAA Division I

MCGREGOR

FOOTBALL

Alex Parsons - University of Texas - Permian Basin in Odessa, TX NCAA Division II

BASEBALL

Devon Patterson - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX NCAA Division III

MIDWAY

ACROBATICS AND TUMBLING/GYMNASTICS

Mallory Cadell - West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV NCAA Division II

Mykra Ponce - Baylor University in Waco, TX NCAA Division 1

Peyton Smith - Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu NCAA Division II

Shelbi Spivey - Seattle Pacific University in Seattle NCAA Division II

BASEBALL

Matthew Miles - Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK NCAA Division I

Matthew Young - Schreiner University in Kerrville TX NCAA Division III

SOCCER

Kennedy Clark - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX NCAA Division III

Thomas Meehan - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN NCAA Division III

BASKETBALL

Jesse "Bubba" Nelson - Sam Houston State University NCAA Division I

Barbara Benson - University of Texas - San Antonio NCAA Division I

CROSS COUNTRY/ TRACK

Peter Ferretter - Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY NCAA Division III

EQUESTRIAN

Marissa Harrell - Texas A&M University in College Station, TX NCAA Division I

FOOTBALL

D'Untre Brown - Texas A&M University - Commerce, TX NCAA Division II

Brian Holiday - Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK NCAA Division II

Josh Owen - Riverside City College in Riverside, California CCCAA

Djimon (DJ) West - Bacone College in Muskogee, OK NAIA

Hunter Williamson - Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX NCAA Division III

GOLF

Daniel Seibert - Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX NCAA Division I

SOFTBALL

Haley Moore - University of Texas - Tyler, TX NCAA Division III

Rhein Trochim - University of Illinois in Champaign, IL NCAA Division I

VOLLEYBALL

Allye Beth Deaton - Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX NCAA Division I

Avery Rhodes - Iowa State University in Ames, IA NCAA Division I

Samantha Sanders - Texas A&M University in College Station, TX NCAA Division I

Callie Williams - University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN NCAA Division I

Miranda Youmans - University of North Texas in Denton, TX NCAA Division I

TEMPLE

FOOTBALL

Ashton Logan - Baylor University in Waco, Texas NCAA Division 1

TaQuon Graham - University of Texas in Austin, Texas NCAA Vision 1/FBS

TROY

FOOTBALL

Cameron Cavanaugh - San Angelo State University in San Angelo, TX

REICHER

FOOTBALL

Clayton Keahey - Southwestern University Georgetown in Georgetown, TX NCAA Division III

Jeric Smith - Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX NCAA Division III

ROCKDALE

Davion Ford - University of Houston in Houston NCAA Division I

UNIVERSITY

Willie McDonald - Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, TX NAIA

Nick Ward - Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, TX NAIA

WACO

FOOTBALL

La'daidreain Glasker- University of Texas (Permian Basin) in Odessa, TX Division II

Edward McFloyd- Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK Division II

Will Richards- Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX Division III

De'jour Silmon- Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX Division III

Dwain Richie- Cisco College in Abilene, TX NJCAA