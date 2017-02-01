Killeen police investigating early morning shooting

One person was flown to the hospital early Wednesday morning following a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it all started when officers responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of Oakhill Drive.

At one point, Miramontez said shots were fired. A person was shot and flown to the hospital.

Miramontez did not say who was shot and how that person was doing.

