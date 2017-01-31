Baylor Equestrian Climbs to No. 1 Ranking - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Equestrian Climbs to No. 1 Ranking

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor equestrian (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) moved into the nation’s top ranking, passing Texas A&M after a strong open to the spring schedule, announced as the first rankings of spring 2017 by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) on Tuesday evening.

The Bears took the top spot in the poll, placing as the No. 1 team for the fourth time in a total of 11 weekly polls since the NCEA was formed in 2012.

Since dropping a tight 12-8 loss at Oklahoma State on Oct. 22, the BU squad has rattled off five straight wins, including wins over No. 5 SMU, No. 7 Georgia, and a pair of wins over No. 10 TCU.

The Bears get a rematch with the Cowgirls on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Waco, putting a 25-meet home winning streak on the line against the No. 4 OSU team.

BU then travels to Fresno to face No. 5 SMU and No. 6 Fresno State, before closing the regular season hosting No. 3 Auburn on March 3.

The Bears stay home for postseason play, hosting both the Big 12 Championship (Mar. 24-25) and the NCEA National Championship (Apr. 12-15) in Waco.

