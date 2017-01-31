No. 2/2 WBB Kicks Off Road Swing at Iowa State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 2/2 WBB Kicks Off Road Swing at Iowa State

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 2/2 WBB Kicks Off Road Swing at Iowa State
The Lady Bears meet the Cyclones on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (CT) in Ames, Iowa
For more information, contact: Jil Price, 254-652-3092, Jil_Price@baylor.edu

ON THE ROAD AGAIN…
The No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears take their 19-game winning streak to Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. (CT). It is the second matchup of the Big 12 regular season for the programs.

FOLLOW ALONG…
Fans can watch a live stream of the game live online on Cyclones.tv. Live audio is also available on 92.9 FM in Waco, Baylor Sports Network and IMG College. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogelman will call the action.

  • Highalnders drop two games to Cisco

    Highalnders drop two games to Cisco

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:57:56 GMT
    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...More >>
    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...More >>

  • UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:15:48 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>

  • Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:14:55 GMT
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly