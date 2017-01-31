Accident in Belton may cause delays

Traffic is getting back to normal at a busy highway interchange in our area after a wreck earlier Tuesday night.

A car that was towing another car hit the guardrail at the Highway 190 merge with Interstate I-35 in Belton.

Belton Police told us a female was sent to the hospital and that it was not clear how badly she was injured.

A lane was closed in the area because of guardrail damage. It is not known when it will open again.

