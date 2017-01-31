Four indicted on capital murder charges

Four have been indicted with capital murder charges after the murder of a Rockdale woman.

According to Rockdale Police, the remains found on Jan. 28 were of Emily Hacker.

Judge Jerry Waggoner issued warrants for capital murder for the four arrested on aggravated assault.

Candice Nicole Jones, Edward Barry, John Stewart, and Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke have all been indicted.

They were being held at the Milam County Jail.

