Two hospitalized after bizarre wreck

Two men are now in the hospital after an afternoon wreck in Waco.

Lieutenant Thomas Schmidt with the Beverly Hills Police Department said the call for help came in at about 2:49 p.m., after people in the 700 block of Valley Mills Drive noticed a car lodged into the side of wall the car dealership, Evans Motor Company.

Schmidt said the driver of a Honda Accord had a seizure while driving south bound on Valley Mills, lost control of the car, hit a curb, went airborne, and then got stuck in the side of Evans' wall.

The officer said witnesses on the scene think the man driving the car was going at least 60 miles per hour when he crashed. Several cars at the car lot were also hit before the man's car got stuck in the wall.

Lieutenant Schmidt said a man was working inside the dealership when the crash happened. That man and the driver of the car were both taken to the hospital by ambulance

