Baylor Student-Athletes Excel Academically in the Fall

The 2016 fall semester was another successful one in the classroom for Baylor student-athletes. Thirty-seven student-athletes earned 4.0 GPAs, 137 were named to the Dean’s List and 304 were recognized on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Compiling a 3.27 GPA across the board this fall, Baylor athletics extends its run to 17 consecutive semesters with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“We are proud that our student-athletes have achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher for the 17th consecutive semester,” Baylor Director of Athletics said. “It is a testament to the commitment and collaboration of our student-athletes, coaches and support staff with professors and advisors on campus. We look forward to building upon our academic success in the future as we Prepare Champions for Life.”

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to Baylor students with a 3.7 GPA or higher, who are enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours and who make no grade lower than a C.

The Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll is recorded and released each semester and recognizes those student-athletes who had a 3.0 or better GPA in the previous semester. A total of 8,724 Baylor student-athletes have been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Seven teams tied or set a new record for highest fall term GPA, including baseball (3.22), football (2.64), acrobatics & tumbling (3.23), equestrian (3.42), soccer (3.57), men’s tennis (3.62) and women’s tennis (3.52). The women’s golf team posted the highest GPA of all athletic programs in the fall at 3.75.

FALL SEMESTER BY THE NUMBERS

4.0 GPA – 37

Brittany Bowles – Acrobatics & Tumbling

Bailey Hollier – Acrobatics & Tumbling

Anna Webb – Acrobatics & Tumbling

Cody Bradford – Baseball

Trevor Harris – Baseball

Kenzie Amack – Equestrian

Samantha Howell – Equestrian

Samantha Matthews – Equestrian

Grace Theil – Equestrian

Blake Blackmar – Football

Colin Kober – Men’s Golf

Paul Gaschen – Men’s Track & Field

Henry Huff - Men’s Track & Field

Sean McCullough - Men’s Track & Field

Sam Sahli - Men’s Track & Field

Jimmy Bendeck – Men’s Tennis

Lucas De Jong - Men’s Tennis

Julian Lenz – Men’s Tennis

Precious Akanyirige – Soccer

Lindsay Burns – Soccer

Maggie Burton – Soccer

Ashanti Carey – Soccer

Jackie Crowther – Soccer

Katie Milberger – Soccer

Sommer Stanley – Soccer

Ashley York – Soccer

Caitlin Charlton – Softball

Taylor Ellis – Softball

Sam Hill – Volleyball

Alexis Jones – Women’s Basketball

Laura Lonardi – Women’s Golf

Giovana Maymon – Women’s Golf

Justise Dayries – Women’s Track & Field

Haley Everroad - Women’s Track & Field

Isabella Lackner - Women’s Track & Field

Jenna Pfeiffer - Women’s Track & Field

Leila Rohde – Women’s Track & Field

Baylor Dean’s List – 137

Acrobatics & Tumbling – 14

Baseball – 8

Equestrian – 21

Football – 6

Men’s Basketball – 3

Men’s Golf – 6

Men’s Track & Field – 7

Men’s Tennis – 7

Soccer – 19

Softball – 6

Volleyball – 5

Women’s Basketball – 3

Women’s Golf – 6

Women’s Track & Field – 22

Women’s Tennis – 4