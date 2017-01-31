Baylor Student-Athletes Excel Academically in the Fall - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Student-Athletes Excel Academically in the Fall

SPORTS-Baylor4 SPORTS-Baylor4
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The 2016 fall semester was another successful one in the classroom for Baylor student-athletes. Thirty-seven student-athletes earned 4.0 GPAs, 137 were named to the Dean’s List and 304 were recognized on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Compiling a 3.27 GPA across the board this fall, Baylor athletics extends its run to 17 consecutive semesters with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“We are proud that our student-athletes have achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher for the 17th consecutive semester,” Baylor Director of Athletics said. “It is a testament to the commitment and collaboration of our student-athletes, coaches and support staff with professors and advisors on campus. We look forward to building upon our academic success in the future as we Prepare Champions for Life.”

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to Baylor students with a 3.7 GPA or higher, who are enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours and who make no grade lower than a C.

The Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll is recorded and released each semester and recognizes those student-athletes who had a 3.0 or better GPA in the previous semester. A total of 8,724 Baylor student-athletes have been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Seven teams tied or set a new record for highest fall term GPA, including baseball (3.22), football (2.64), acrobatics & tumbling (3.23), equestrian (3.42), soccer (3.57), men’s tennis (3.62) and women’s tennis (3.52). The women’s golf team posted the highest GPA of all athletic programs in the fall at 3.75.

FALL SEMESTER BY THE NUMBERS

4.0 GPA – 37
Brittany Bowles – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Bailey Hollier – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Anna Webb – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Cody Bradford – Baseball
Trevor Harris – Baseball
Kenzie Amack – Equestrian
Samantha Howell – Equestrian
Samantha Matthews – Equestrian
Grace Theil – Equestrian
Blake Blackmar – Football
Colin Kober – Men’s Golf
Paul Gaschen – Men’s Track & Field
Henry Huff - Men’s Track & Field
Sean McCullough - Men’s Track & Field
Sam Sahli - Men’s Track & Field
Jimmy Bendeck – Men’s Tennis
Lucas De Jong - Men’s Tennis
Julian Lenz – Men’s Tennis
Precious Akanyirige – Soccer
Lindsay Burns – Soccer
Maggie Burton – Soccer
Ashanti Carey – Soccer
Jackie Crowther – Soccer
Katie Milberger – Soccer
Sommer Stanley – Soccer
Ashley York – Soccer
Caitlin Charlton – Softball
Taylor Ellis – Softball
Sam Hill – Volleyball
Alexis Jones – Women’s Basketball
Laura Lonardi – Women’s Golf
Giovana Maymon – Women’s Golf
Justise Dayries – Women’s Track & Field
Haley Everroad - Women’s Track & Field
Isabella Lackner - Women’s Track & Field
Jenna Pfeiffer - Women’s Track & Field
Leila Rohde – Women’s Track & Field

Baylor Dean’s List – 137
Acrobatics & Tumbling – 14
Baseball – 8
Equestrian – 21
Football – 6
Men’s Basketball – 3
Men’s Golf – 6
Men’s Track & Field – 7
Men’s Tennis – 7
Soccer – 19
Softball – 6
Volleyball – 5
Women’s Basketball – 3
Women’s Golf – 6
Women’s Track & Field – 22
Women’s Tennis – 4

Fall 2016 Commissioner’s Honor Roll – 304
Acrobatics & Tumbling – 31
Baseball – 21
Equestrian – 45
Football – 40
Men’s Golf – 10
Men’s Track & Field – 19
Men’s Tennis – 13
Soccer – 29
Softball – 11
Volleyball – 16
Women’s Basketball – 6
Women’s Golf – 9
Women’s Track & Field – 47
Women’s Tennis – 7

  • UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:15:48 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>

  • Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:14:55 GMT
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Golf Earns 20th Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

    Baylor Men’s Golf Earns 20th Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:13:07 GMT
    The No. 9-ranked Baylor men's golf team is the No. 2 seed at the Stanford (Calif.) Regional of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. The bracket was revealed Thursday during the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show on Golf Channel. Baylor earned its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, extending one of the nation's longest active streaks. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is hosted by Stanford University and runs May 15-17 at Stanford Golf Course, which is one of six regional...More >>
    The No. 9-ranked Baylor men's golf team is the No. 2 seed at the Stanford (Calif.) Regional of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. The bracket was revealed Thursday during the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show on Golf Channel. Baylor earned its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, extending one of the nation's longest active streaks. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is hosted by Stanford University and runs May 15-17 at Stanford Golf Course, which is one of six regional...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly