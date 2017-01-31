Baylor Student-Athletes Excel Academically in the Fall

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
The 2016 fall semester was another successful one in the classroom for Baylor student-athletes. Thirty-seven student-athletes earned 4.0 GPAs, 137 were named to the Dean’s List and 304 were recognized on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Compiling a 3.27 GPA across the board this fall, Baylor athletics extends its run to 17 consecutive semesters with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
“We are proud that our student-athletes have achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher for the 17th consecutive semester,” Baylor Director of Athletics said. “It is a testament to the commitment and collaboration of our student-athletes, coaches and support staff with professors and advisors on campus. We look forward to building upon our academic success in the future as we Prepare Champions for Life.”
Dean’s List recognition is awarded to Baylor students with a 3.7 GPA or higher, who are enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours and who make no grade lower than a C.
The Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll is recorded and released each semester and recognizes those student-athletes who had a 3.0 or better GPA in the previous semester. A total of 8,724 Baylor student-athletes have been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Seven teams tied or set a new record for highest fall term GPA, including baseball (3.22), football (2.64), acrobatics & tumbling (3.23), equestrian (3.42), soccer (3.57), men’s tennis (3.62) and women’s tennis (3.52). The women’s golf team posted the highest GPA of all athletic programs in the fall at 3.75.
FALL SEMESTER BY THE NUMBERS
4.0 GPA – 37
Brittany Bowles – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Bailey Hollier – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Anna Webb – Acrobatics & Tumbling
Cody Bradford – Baseball
Trevor Harris – Baseball
Kenzie Amack – Equestrian
Samantha Howell – Equestrian
Samantha Matthews – Equestrian
Grace Theil – Equestrian
Blake Blackmar – Football
Colin Kober – Men’s Golf
Paul Gaschen – Men’s Track & Field
Henry Huff - Men’s Track & Field
Sean McCullough - Men’s Track & Field
Sam Sahli - Men’s Track & Field
Jimmy Bendeck – Men’s Tennis
Lucas De Jong - Men’s Tennis
Julian Lenz – Men’s Tennis
Precious Akanyirige – Soccer
Lindsay Burns – Soccer
Maggie Burton – Soccer
Ashanti Carey – Soccer
Jackie Crowther – Soccer
Katie Milberger – Soccer
Sommer Stanley – Soccer
Ashley York – Soccer
Caitlin Charlton – Softball
Taylor Ellis – Softball
Sam Hill – Volleyball
Alexis Jones – Women’s Basketball
Laura Lonardi – Women’s Golf
Giovana Maymon – Women’s Golf
Justise Dayries – Women’s Track & Field
Haley Everroad - Women’s Track & Field
Isabella Lackner - Women’s Track & Field
Jenna Pfeiffer - Women’s Track & Field
Leila Rohde – Women’s Track & Field
Baylor Dean’s List – 137
Acrobatics & Tumbling – 14
Baseball – 8
Equestrian – 21
Football – 6
Men’s Basketball – 3
Men’s Golf – 6
Men’s Track & Field – 7
Men’s Tennis – 7
Soccer – 19
Softball – 6
Volleyball – 5
Women’s Basketball – 3
Women’s Golf – 6
Women’s Track & Field – 22
Women’s Tennis – 4
Fall 2016 Commissioner’s Honor Roll – 304
Acrobatics & Tumbling – 31
Baseball – 21
Equestrian – 45
Football – 40
Men’s Golf – 10
Men’s Track & Field – 19
Men’s Tennis – 13
Soccer – 29
Softball – 11
Volleyball – 16
Women’s Basketball – 6
Women’s Golf – 9
Women’s Track & Field – 47
Women’s Tennis – 7