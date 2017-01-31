McLennan Highlanders leap into NJCAA Top 5 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Highlanders leap into NJCAA Top 5

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped one spot to fifth in the latest NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders have an overall record of 22-0 and are 4-0 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

South Plains (Texas) continues to hold the top spot. San Jacinto (Texas) moved up to second this week, followed by Georgia Highlands in third and Mineral Area (Missouri) in fourth. Tyler (15th), Odessa (16th) and Trinity Valley (21st) are the only other Texas schools in the rankings.
 
McLennan hosts conference rival Temple Wednesday evening. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

 

