Police search for man involved in attempted robbery

Belton police are searching for a man believe to be involved in an attempted robbery.

According to police, the attempted robbery happened on the 600 block of Sage Brush Drive on Jan. 27.

The victim told police that she was returning home at 1:30 a.m. when a man approached her with a handgun and demanded money while she was in her car.

The woman was able to get into her home without being robbed.

Police are interested in seeing any security video from home security systems in the Saddle Creek neighborhood.

Contact with police at 254-933-5840 with any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.