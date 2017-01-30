Bars are saving women in danger one shot at a time

Thanks to social media, the Angel Shot concept has made its way around the world, and now, bars in Central Texas are catching on.

Waitresses at Tilted Kilt in Killeen are glad to know they're now able to secretly help get people out of potentially dangerous situations.

"This is a safe place. Whatever you want to do, you want to come in and have fun. Just know that we as an establishment... We got you. Knowing that there are policies and things to keep people safe is a big deal to me," waitress KiAmbrielle Queen-Garcia said.

Depending on just what you say - your Angel Shot sends a different message. If you order the Angel Shot with ice, it means 'I would like a taxi to be called for me'. An Angel Shot straight means 'I would like to be escorted to my car'. Lastly, you can order an Angel Shot with lime, which tells the bartender 'I would like the police to be called.'

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has also heard of Angel Shots, and TABC Spokesman Chris Porter supports the idea.

"Practices such as Angel Shots, while they are not expressly required by TABC, they are one way that several bars are using to ensure customer safety before any problems arise," Porter said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.