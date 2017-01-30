Highlanders sweep Angelina - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders sweep Angelina

The 16th-ranked McLennan Highlanders moved to 4-0 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Angelina Roadrunners today in Lufkin. 

The Highlanders run-ruled the Roadrunners 18-4 in game one with Chandler Cannon getting the win on the mound. McLennan then defeated Angelina 12-1 in the nightcap with Jase Embry picking up the win. Freshman led the Highlanders on the mound today accounting for 10 of the 12 innings pitched.

McLennan recorded seven home runs in the two games. Nic Motley and Brock Morrison hit two each. Josh Breaux, Skyler Cox and Nick Thornquist had one each

The Highlanders will face 17th-ranked Navarro at 1 p.m. Friday in Corsicana and will complete the thee-game series with the Bulldogs with a noon doubleheader Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

