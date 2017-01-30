This Week in McLennan Athletics

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies, 8-2, for their fifth straight win Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
For the 12th time in the last 15 years, the sixth-ranked Baylor men's tennis team will host first and second round action of the NCAA Tennis Championship, the NCAA announced Tuesday.More >>
