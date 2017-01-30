This Week in McLennan Athletics - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Monday, Jan. 30
Highlanders Baseball vs. Angelina, 2 p.m. doubleheader in Lufkin
 
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Highlassies Softball vs. Coastal Bend, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Beeville
Highlassies Basketball vs. Temple, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands
Highlanders Basketball vs. Temple, 7:30 p.m. at The Highlands
 
Friday, Feb. 3
Highlanders Baseball vs. Navarro, 1 p.m. in Corsicana
Highlassies Softball vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore
Highlassies Softball vs. Eastern Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore
 
Saturday, Feb. 4
Highlassies Softball vs. Crowder, 9 a.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore
Highlassies Softball vs. Paris, noon at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore
Highlanders Baseball vs. Navarro, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Highlassies Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 2 p.m. in Terrell
Highlanders Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 4 p.m. in Terrell

 

  • Baylor Men's Tennis Puts Three Into NCAA Individual Competition

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:33:24 GMT
    A trio of Baylor men’s tennis student-athletes were selected to participate in the NCAA individual championship action starting May 24 in Athens, Ga. The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee made the announcement Wednesday that Juan Benitez and Max Tchoutakian would be two of the 49 at-large bids into the 64-man singles bracket. Benitez will be seeded in the 9-16 range of the bracket. The duo’s selection marks the 16th-consecutive year that the Bears have had at leas...More >>
  • Shankle Earns NCAA Singles Bid

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:01:38 GMT
    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle has been selected to compete in singles action at the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon. She is the Big 12 Conference’s automatic qualifier and is the No. 5 seed in the 64-player bracket. The singles competition will be played from May 24-29 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., following the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 19-23. All...More >>
  • UMHB Baseball to open ASC Tournament play on Friday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-05-03 19:06:07 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team will open play in the 2017 American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament with a First Round game on Friday in Tyler. The Cru is the #5 seed and will compete in the tournament’s Blue Bracket in the opening round that features two four-team, double elimination tournaments. UMHB will face #4 seed Concordia Texas (26-14, 16-8 ASC) in a 3:00 PM start on Friday to open the tournament. The Cru finished the regular season at 22...More >>
