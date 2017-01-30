This Week in McLennan Athletics



Monday, Jan. 30

Highlanders Baseball vs. Angelina, 2 p.m. doubleheader in Lufkin



Wednesday, Feb. 1

Highlassies Softball vs. Coastal Bend, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Beeville

Highlassies Basketball vs. Temple, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands

Highlanders Basketball vs. Temple, 7:30 p.m. at The Highlands



Friday, Feb. 3

Highlanders Baseball vs. Navarro, 1 p.m. in Corsicana

Highlassies Softball vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore

Highlassies Softball vs. Eastern Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore



Saturday, Feb. 4

Highlassies Softball vs. Crowder, 9 a.m. at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore

Highlassies Softball vs. Paris, noon at Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore

Highlanders Baseball vs. Navarro, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

Highlassies Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 2 p.m. in Terrell

Highlanders Basketball vs. Southwestern Christian, 4 p.m. in Terrell



