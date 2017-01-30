Baylor Baseball to Host Annual Alumni Leadoff Day Feb. 11 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball to Host Annual Alumni Leadoff Day Feb. 11

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball’s annual Alumni Leadoff Day is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 to bring in the 2017 season. The event will feature an alumni game at Baylor Ballpark where fans can meet and greet with current and former players along with the coaching staff.

Among the many returning alumni for the game are Zach Dillon (Baylor from 2003-06 and Baltimore Orioles organization from 2006-08), Kevin Ellis (Baylor from 1989-92), Chase Gerdes (Baylor from 2004-07 and Independent League from 2007-09), Jake Miller (Baylor from 2010-13 and Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2013), Grant Nations (Baylor in 1995) and Mark Outlaw (Baylor from 1998-99 and Philadelphia Phillies organization from 1999-03).

Free and open to the public, the day will begin with batting practice from 9:20-11:10 a.m. CT, in and outs from 11:20-11:40 a.m. and the seven-inning game will start at 12:05 p.m.

First pitch of the 2017 season for the Bears is Feb. 17 at Baylor Ballpark vs. Niagara at 6:35 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.

