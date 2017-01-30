Jones Receives Big 12 Player of the Week Recognition

Baylor women’s basketball redshirt senior Alexis Jones has been named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season and the third time in her career, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

The 5-9 guard averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.0 steals to guide No. 2/2 Baylor to wins at No. 25/rv Kansas State and against No. 20/20 Oklahoma last week.

Jones capped the two-game stretch with her first career triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Sooners. It is the first points-rebounds-assists triple-double in Baylor women’s basketball history and the sixth overall. It is also the 26th triple-double in Big 12 history.

Jones set a career-high with 12 rebounds and distributed double-digit assists for the second time this season and the fifth time in her career. The Irving, Texas, native went 10-for-19 from the floor, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 from the foul line in 31 minutes on the court.

At Kansas State, Jones compiled 11 points, five assists a team-high four steals and three rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Lady Bears lead the league with six Big 12 Player of the Week selections this year. Sophomore Kalani Brown (Nov. 14, Jan. 9) and Jones (Nov. 27, Jan. 30) have been recognized twice, while seniors Khadijiah Cave and Nina Davis have earned the honor once.

Baylor is back in action on the road this week, facing Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. (CT) and Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.