One dead after crash in Coryell County

A two vehicle crash claimed the life of one Monday morning.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at the intersection of SH 36 and FM 182 in Coryell County.

A van was stopped on FM 182 driven by Natalie Hiebert, 25.

An SUV was traveling northbound on SH 36. Hiebert pulled into the path of the SUV.

Hiebert was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, 15, a passenger, 17, were transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Another SUV passenger, Jennifer Turner, 46, was airlifted to Scott & White by helicopter.

