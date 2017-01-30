Doctors say breakfast is the key to a productive day

People who skip breakfast often and try to make it up at lunch should consider changing that habit. Doctors said eating a healthy breakfast could play a role on work performance throughout the day.

A lot of people choose bacon and sausage in the morning because it's tasty, but doctors said this food won't give you the best fuel for your body throughout the day.

Dr. John Joseph from Baylor Scott & White said eating a healthy breakfast jump starts the metabolism and can help people burn more calories.

“People who skip breakfast tend to start snacking during the morning. Those snacks tend to be much less healthy than eating a healthy breakfast so they gain weight,” Joseph said.

Dr. Joseph said foods rich in fiber, protein and calcium are healthier options for the morning. But when people miss breakfast it sends the body a message to store calories rather than burn them.

“In addition to that their metabolism is much slower so they will start storing those calories as fat because they haven't eaten breakfast,” Joseph said.

People who choose the right options for breakfast can have sharper focus throughout, the day and it even helps with the morning crankiness.

“They found that people who don't eat breakfast tend to be in a little bit worse mood as they go to work or go to school. I always advise people to do yourself do your classmates, do your coworkers a favor and eat breakfast,” Joseph said.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.