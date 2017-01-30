Display appears on Baylor campus, shows solidarity with sexual a - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Display appears on Baylor campus, shows solidarity with sexual assault victims

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
A display surfaced overnight on the Baylor University campus that showed solidarity with sexual assault victims. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, the display was made of 52 paper cutouts near the Fountain Mall. The paper cutouts are reportedly symbolizing the 52 'acts of rape' that were alleged in the most recent lawsuit against the university. 

According to the lawsuit, filed Friday, the victim was gang raped by two football players, who were never charged. 

The lawsuit also claims that an investigation found that there were at least 52 acts of rape by at least 31 different football players in the span of four years.

A student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor told the Morning News that the display went up about 1 a.m. and disappeared by mid morning. 

