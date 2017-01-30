Police: Body identified as missing Rockdale woman

The body of a missing Rockdale woman has been found.

According to Rockdale Police, authorities located the body on Saturday.

Police officially identified the body as Emily Hacker.

Hacker was reported missing on January 20th.

The body was found in a shallow grave near Lyons.

Police said a property owner smelled a foul odor and upon investigation found the body and notified the Burleson County's Sheriff's Office.

Just last week, four people were arrested in connection with the disappearance.

The body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

