Softball: Highlassies obliterate Western Texas

The firth-ranked McLennan Highlassies obliterated the Western Texas Lady Westerners in two run-rule shutouts today in Snyder.



The Highlassies were firing on all cylinders in game one as the squad shutout the Lady Westerners 17-0 in five innings. Elizabeth Donaldson got the win in the circle.



McLennan scored one run in the first. Elizabeth Svienty reached first safely on an error, Serena Saldivar singled and Victoria Gonzales walked to load the bases. Zayra Olguin then singled to score Svienty.



The Highlassies' offense put on a show in the second inning, unleashing their power for 15 runs. Ruby Trejo led off with a single but was out at second. Haley Webre singled and Breanna Heredia was hit by the pitch. Dariann Resendez singled to score Webre and Svienty walked. Heredia scored on a wild pitch and Saldivar walked. Gonzales doubled to score Resendez and Svienty. Olguin was safe at first base on an error, allowing Saldivar to score, and Angie Camacho was hit by the pitch. Ruby Trejo followed with the grand slam, scoring Gonzales, Olguin, Camacho and herself. Webre doubled and move to third on an overthrow. Resendez then doubled to score Webre. Svienty doubled to score Resendez and Saldivar was hit by the pitch. Gonzales doubled to score Sveinty and Saldivar scored on a double by Olguin. Gonzales scored on an overthrow and Camacho doubled to score Olguin.



McLennan tacked on another run with Saldivar's solo home run in the fourth.



The Highlassies' blanked the Lady Westerners 9-0 in the nightcap. Chanlynn Turner allowed only two hits in six innings in the circle to get the win.



McLennan opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning as Svienty singled, moved to second on an overthrow and scored on Saldivar's homer.



The Highlassies added a run in the second as Camacho walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on an overthrow and scored on a fly out by Webre.



Two more McLennan runs came across the plate in the fourth. Camacho walked and advanced to second on an overthrow. Gabriella Fonseca singled and another overthrow moved both runners. Webre doubled to score Camacho and Fonseca scored on a single by Resendez.



Four runs in the sixth sealed the run-rule win for the Highlassies. Camacho reached first safely on an error and Fonseca singled. Both runners scored on a double by Maddie Warhol. Warhol came around to score on an error by the first baseman. Resendez then walked, moved around to third on back-to-back overthrows and scored on a single by Saldivar.



McLennan returns to action Wednesday, traveling to Beeville to face Coastal Bend in a doubleheader at 1 p.m.



