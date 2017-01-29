North Temple fire displaces family

No one hurt in fire.

A family of five doesn't have a house to call home after flames tore through theirs in North Temple.

Firefighters say they arrived to find a smoke-filled house on West Xavier Avenue around 1:30 p.m Sunday afternoon. They went inside to put out the fire and search for anyone inside.

Luckily, the family who lived in the home were at church at the time.

Firefighters say the fire destroyed one bedroom and damaged the rest of that home.

