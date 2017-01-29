North Temple fire displaces family

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is preparing testimony that could contradict the White House's account about concerns she raised over former national security adviser Flynn.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is preparing testimony that could contradict the White House's account about concerns she raised over former national security adviser Flynn.More >>