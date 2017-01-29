No one injured in playground fire

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>