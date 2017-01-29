No one injured in playground fire

Three juveniles are believed to have started a fire at a playground in Temple.

Playground equipment was damaged after an fire in Temple.

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, crews responded to playground fire at Jefferson Neighborhood Park on the 2300 block of Monticello Road.

The fire was extinguished, but the playground structure sustained $147,000 worth of damage.

The playground equipment was the first project the City of Temple's bond package in the fall of 2015.

Kevin Beavers with the Parks & Recreation Department said that the playground is insured through Texas Municipal League. Currently the department is waiting on a quote from the playground manufacturer to replace the damaged structures. The city council will then need to approve the replacement in March.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.