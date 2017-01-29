Protestors show up at Central Texas airport

Protests have erupted at airports all over the country, after President Donald Trump passed an executive order that limits come people's entrance into the United States.

The order bans travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya. The U.S. refugee program is also suspended for 90-days under the order.

After the rule went into effect, people at international airports all over the country ended up being detained -- which lead protestors out to those airports in full force.

Some folks in Central Texas decided to join in on the national protests, by protesting at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"I'm here because I'm mad at the idea of shutting innocent people out of this country," said Lorenzo Fadun, one of the protestors at the airport in Austin. "Keeping them out is -- for some of them is going to mean death."

The protestor said that having an opportunity to come into the country in a time of war, is the only reason he's alive today.

"My parents were refugees. They cam here 75 years ago the were fleeing Mussolini and Hitler," Fadun said. "If the United States hadn't taken them in they probably would've died in a concentration camp... keeping people out was murder and it still is."

Austin city councilman Greg Casar also showed up to protest Trump's executive order.

"I'm here standing in solidarity with the activist and lawyers and organizers that are fighting all over the country," Casar said.

He said he understands how much an order like this one can impact people in the community.

" This ban restricts families from being able to be joined together in districts like mine," Casar said. "It's important for people to know that their local government supports them that just because who is in the oval office has changed that does not mean Austin has changed."

A spokesperson LABIA said no one has been detained at the airport since Trump's order went into effect.

