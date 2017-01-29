Baylor Equestrian Strides Past No. 4 Georgia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Equestrian Strides Past No. 4 Georgia

SPORTS-Baylor4 SPORTS-Baylor4

No. 2 Baylor equestrian (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) downed the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2 SEC), 10-7, on Saturday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Coming just two days after an 11-9 road win over TCU, the Bears looked sharp yet again, pushing the team’s regular season home winning streak to 25 meets.

Running in both the covered and the Western arenas simultaneously, the competition opened with fences and reining.

In fences, the two sides finished at a 2-2 draw, with Alicia Gasser and Rachel Van Allen picking up BU points, while Savannah Jenkins posted a tie. Van Allen’s 84 was the highest in the meet, earning BU’s first of three Most Outstanding Performance (MOP) honors.

In reining, the Bears took the 3-2 edge, with Maddison Smith, Charlotte Green, and Ginger Chant putting the Bears on the scoreboard.

Leading 5-4 at the break, the teams transitioned into the flat and horsemanship.

On the flat, Sam Howell, Savannah Jenkins, and Van Allen all came through for the Bears, with Jenkins earning her third-straight MOP award in the event.

In horsemanship, Abbi Demel and Kaylee Mellott secured the win and final points for BU, with Charlotte Green forcing a tie to close out the 10-7 win for the Bears.

  • Bogues shines at All-Star Game, named MVP

    Bogues shines at All-Star Game, named MVP

    Monday, May 1 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-05-01 20:07:11 GMT

    McLennan Community College basketball guard Shannon Bogues shined in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

    More >>

    McLennan Community College basketball guard Shannon Bogues shined in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

    More >>

  • Baylor Tennis Hosts NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

    Baylor Tennis Hosts NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

    Monday, May 1 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-01 20:01:35 GMT

    Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams invite the public to watch the 2017 NCAA Championship Selection Show with them at 4 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, May 2 in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center.

    More >>

    Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams invite the public to watch the 2017 NCAA Championship Selection Show with them at 4 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, May 2 in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center.

    More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Wins DH Game One at Kansas to Take Series

    Baylor Baseball Wins DH Game One at Kansas to Take Series

    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:09:26 GMT
    Baylor baseball posted a 3-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Bears (27-16, 8-9) scored just enough as Montana Parsons and the bullpen stifled the Jayhawks (21-22, 8-9) for a series win. BU got on the board in the third inning with Tucker Cascadden reaching on an error, T.J. Raguse hustling for a double and Richard Cunningham posting a sacrifice fly. Cunningham then scored Raguse in the fifth inning after a single with an ...More >>
    Baylor baseball posted a 3-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Bears (27-16, 8-9) scored just enough as Montana Parsons and the bullpen stifled the Jayhawks (21-22, 8-9) for a series win. BU got on the board in the third inning with Tucker Cascadden reaching on an error, T.J. Raguse hustling for a double and Richard Cunningham posting a sacrifice fly. Cunningham then scored Raguse in the fifth inning after a single with an ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly