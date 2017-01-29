Baylor Equestrian Strides Past No. 4 Georgia

No. 2 Baylor equestrian (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) downed the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2 SEC), 10-7, on Saturday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Coming just two days after an 11-9 road win over TCU, the Bears looked sharp yet again, pushing the team’s regular season home winning streak to 25 meets.

Running in both the covered and the Western arenas simultaneously, the competition opened with fences and reining.

In fences, the two sides finished at a 2-2 draw, with Alicia Gasser and Rachel Van Allen picking up BU points, while Savannah Jenkins posted a tie. Van Allen’s 84 was the highest in the meet, earning BU’s first of three Most Outstanding Performance (MOP) honors.

In reining, the Bears took the 3-2 edge, with Maddison Smith, Charlotte Green, and Ginger Chant putting the Bears on the scoreboard.

Leading 5-4 at the break, the teams transitioned into the flat and horsemanship.

On the flat, Sam Howell, Savannah Jenkins, and Van Allen all came through for the Bears, with Jenkins earning her third-straight MOP award in the event.

In horsemanship, Abbi Demel and Kaylee Mellott secured the win and final points for BU, with Charlotte Green forcing a tie to close out the 10-7 win for the Bears.