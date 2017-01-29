Waco PD investigate after fight breaks out - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco PD investigate after fight breaks out


WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating after a call was made to the 300 block of Meridian. 

According to police, there were approximately 18-20 people fighting over property. 

Police say there was evidence of a weapon being used on one of the vehicles of a person involved that was found in another location. 

Waco PD is still investigating the incident. 

