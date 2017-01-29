Food Truck Frenzy celebrates first anniversary

Saturday marked the first Food Truck Frenzy in Temple of the year as well as the events first anniversary.

It was a day of firsts for Joy Lowry as well.

"I've never been to a food truck frenzy before so I just thought it was a good idea."

Stationed on Fort Hood, Lowry and a few friend took their first trip to Temple. They quickly found a couple of things they liked.

"The funnel cakes are what really brought me here and barbecue, I love barbecue," Lowry said.

Sherri Street, Downtown Development Coordinator, said that's the whole reason for the event, giving people a taste of what Temple has to offer.

"We want people to see what's going on downtown and people have forgotten and we want to bring them back," Street said.

So vendors flood main street every fourth Saturday.

Melvin Lowe, owner of Lowe's Legs, has been selling his Turkey Legs in Temple for more than 12 years.

"My main secret is putting a whole lot of tender loving care," Lowe said. That's why he's attended every Food Truck Frenzy so far. "I meet different people all the time. I like to stay out like I'm doing talk to everybody and meet people."

There are several of the classics to choose from like Funnel Cakes and tacos but also some new twists.

#Nosauce Chef, Josh Quinn, offered up a new take on a classic dish with his banana split donut. Quinn said Food Truck Frenzy allows people to try new taste that they might not otherwise.

"Central Texas has always needed something like this to show that we aren't just Whataburger, McDonald's off the highway. We all come together good people, good food and good atmosphere on a beautiful Saturday afternoon," he said.

Sammy Fox, The Singing Chef, not only offers up a doughnut burger, "It's a caramelized donut bacon some decadent cheeses on a buttery toasted donut," but music as well. Fox believes that this is just the start of a food truck expansion in Central Texas.

Food Truck Frenzy happens every fourth Saturday. Organizers say that attendees can look forward to many new additions to the festival throughout the year.

