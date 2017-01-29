Several from Central Texas join protest at Dallas airport

Protests erupted Saturday evening after President Trump's executive order led to the detention of people from entering the United States from Muslim countries.

When Hope Mustakim of Waco Immigration Alliance heard that as many as 50 people at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Airport were detained, she immediately went into action. Mustakim is an immigration activist and feels recent executive orders eroded some of the movement's growth since The DREAM Act.

"Over the past couple of years we thought progress was being made. We became very hopeful that there was a chance for comprehensive immigration reform, but since the election this has been disillusioning and heart-wrenching," she said.

Mustakim's biggest concern however is for those being affected. She said it's important that everyone realize each immigrant is still a person.

"You know these are real families. These are real people with children. These are dads and moms that need to get home to their families, these are people with jobs on Monday. These are people that come here, that live here, because they've got people, places, and things here."

Mustakim said there were over a thousand protestors at DFW airport, "This is the most patriotic I've been able to feel in a long time."

She described the scene as welcoming, "Even in diversity and difference. I'm Christian and have been meeting and chatting with Muslim families. Everyone taking care of each other, there is solidarity in love and not in fear, xenophobia."

Mustakim intends to stay overnight protesting or until all of the people are released.

Sunday Waco Immigration Alliance will host Welcoming Communities. The event is focused on what people can do to provide support to immigrants in the community.

"We want to be hospitable welcoming and supportive we have a lot of pastors and teachers who just want to know how they can support our immigrant community members if they want to learn,"

The event is open to everyone and will be held at Waco Mission Meyer Center 1226 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701 at 4 p.m.

