Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers wit - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
NEW YORK (KXXV) -

Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly