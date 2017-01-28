Dozens take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics athletes

More than $4,000 were raised for Special Olympics Texas athletes at the annual Polar Plunge in Waco.

Participants jumped in the 58-degree water, but they were "freezin' for a reason."

"It's a unique way of raising money," Special Olympics Texas area director Tommy Smith said. "It gets people's interests, and it allows the community to do something a little out of the ordinary to help Special Olympics athletes."

The event took place at the Waco Family YMCA located on 6800 Harvey Drive.

Thirty-two participants stood in line, some in costumes, to plunge into the cold water.

"You gotta be a little brave, a little daredevil-ish, to want to do something out of the ordinary and outlandish," Smith said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.