Dozens take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics athletes

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

More than $4,000 were raised for Special Olympics Texas athletes at the annual Polar Plunge in Waco. 

Participants jumped in the 58-degree water, but they were "freezin' for a reason." 

"It's a unique way of raising money," Special Olympics Texas area director Tommy Smith said. "It gets people's interests, and it allows the community to do something a little out of the ordinary to help Special Olympics athletes." 

The event took place at the Waco Family YMCA located on 6800 Harvey Drive. 

Thirty-two participants stood in line, some in costumes, to plunge into the cold water. 

"You gotta be a little brave, a little daredevil-ish, to want to do something out of the ordinary and outlandish," Smith said.

