One dead after rollover wreck

One person was pronounced dead after a fatal single car accident in Bryan.

Bryan Police say that the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. on the 3300 block of Traditions Dr. A truck was traveling westbound on Traditions at a high rate of speed when the driver, 18, lost control and caused the vehicle to roll over.

The driver, a female passenger, 19, and male passenger, 22, were admitted to CHI St. Joseph Hospital. A fourth passenger, identified as Robert Collins, 21, was pronounced dead the scene.

