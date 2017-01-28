One dead after rollover wreck - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One dead after rollover wreck

BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

One person was pronounced dead after a fatal single car accident in Bryan. 

Bryan Police say that the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. on the 3300 block of Traditions Dr. A truck was traveling westbound on Traditions at a high rate of speed when the driver, 18, lost control and caused the vehicle to roll over. 

The driver, a female passenger, 19, and male passenger, 22, were admitted to CHI St. Joseph Hospital. A fourth passenger, identified as Robert Collins, 21, was pronounced dead the scene. 

