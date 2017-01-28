Canned goods masterpieces raise money for CTX nonprofit

The Helping Hands Ministry invites Central Texans to the 7th annual Canstruction® Belton event from January 26-28 at the Bell County Expo Center.

The exhibit is open to the public from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday the 27th and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday the 28th.

An awards dinner will take place from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday the 28th.

Four teams from local churches and businesses built huge structures out of canned food for the public to view and vote on.

If you wish to attend, suggested admission for each event is one canned good or $1.

For every dollar or non-perishable food item donated, spectators can place a vote for their favorite canned structure. Over the past six years, the event has yielded more than 170,000 pounds of food, and all donations support the mission of Helping Hands Ministry.

The awards dinner on Saturday evening will include a special live auction featuring Belton’s own middle school student, Thomas Gallaway, the youngest licensed auctioneer in the state of Texas.

He will auction off several items, including Dallas Cowboys tickets for a game of the winner’s choice, and a beautiful handcrafted dining room table and bench from The Sow’s Ear. Many other items will be available for bid at the Silent Auction as well.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 per person, or $200 per table of 8, and can be purchased at www.helpinghandsbelton.org/canstruction.

"We could have a food drive, that's easy enough to do. But, to get the community out, get teams out to build structures like this and then people come and see it... it's a fun time and then they're also gaining an awareness of Helping Hands and what we do, and just also the issue of hunger in Central Texas," Director of Community Partnerships for Helping Hands Ministry Kristen Bulgrien said.

Canstruction® is a worldwide charity event that raises awareness about hunger and benefits hunger relief organizations. All canned goods and monetary donations for the Belton event will go to Helping Hands Ministry to further their mission of meeting the needs of low-income families in the Belton and Academy Independent School Districts.

