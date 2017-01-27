Traffic stop leads to arrest

A traffic stop led to the arrest of one person.

The stop happened at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Kosse police stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 East. The person was accused of having possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without insurance and no registration.

Police officers took the suspect into custody and booked him into the Limestone County Jail.

