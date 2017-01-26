Scott and White Blood Center honors close to 400 blood donors

January is Blood Donor Appreciation Month and the Scott & White Blood Center honored their blood donors at its annual Blood Donor Appreciation Banquet. The banquet was held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The banquet honored close to 400 donors in the Central Texas area.

Donors were able to enjoy a hot meal and live music selections from Premiere Music Academy while mingling. They were also able to receive a special thank you from guest speaker Doug Ingraffia, a blood recipient.

Donors were also awarded based on how many times they donated during the year. Blood Donor Services Recruiter Veshell Greene says that this is just a way for the blood center to say thank you to those who help save lives.

"It's hard to plan the time to come and donate blood, especially if it's not convenient for you," Greene said. "So we just wanted to recognize them, to let them know that we cannot do this without them."

Greene also stresses that everyone needs blood to live and if you are able to donate you should to help save a life. If you would like to know more information about the Blood Center, how you can donate or get involved click here.

