Fort Hood: 'Possible active threat' was false alarm

Some facilities and units on Fort Hood sheltered in place Thursday afternoon.

According to Fort Hood, it happened at 4:45 p.m. The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services responded to Building 29010 on 67th street for a report of a possible threat.

After investigation, there was no threat found. Buildings and units that were sheltering in place went back to normal activities.

Fort Hood Military Police are currently investigating the cause of the alarm.

