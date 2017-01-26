Reward offered for information on missing salamanders

A reward is being offered for information about missing salamanders from the San Marcos Aquatic Resources.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, 253 Texas Blind Salamanders and 110 San Marcos Salamanders were missing from the San Marcos National Fish Hatchery and Technology Center on Nov. 25.

The Texas Blind salamanders and San Marcos Salamanders are both protected by the Endangered Species Act and Texas state law.

The Service is offering a $15,000 reward for information if the missing salamanders are determined to have been a criminal act and the information leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and can call 210-681-8419.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.