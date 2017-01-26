Seven people displaced after apartment fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Seven people displaced after apartment fire

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Seven people are without a home after the Janis Apartments in Killeen caught on fire Jan. 26.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire when a call came in at 12:39 p.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

At this point the cause is undetermined, but officials are still investigating.

