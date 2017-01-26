Reward offered for information leading to woman's arrest

A reward is being offered for information leading to a woman's arrest.

According to the Leon County Crime Stoppers, the first person that sends in a tip that leads to the arrest of Chyanna Richards will receive a $1,000 reward.

Richards is a suspect in abandoning or endangering a child in Buffalo.

To call in a tip, call 844-234-TIPS.

