Reward offered for information leading to woman's arrest

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A reward is being offered for information leading to a woman's arrest. 

According to the Leon County Crime Stoppers, the first person that sends in a tip that leads to the arrest of Chyanna Richards will receive a $1,000 reward. 

Richards is a suspect in abandoning or endangering a child in Buffalo. 

To call in a tip, call 844-234-TIPS. 

