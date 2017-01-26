Waco police looking for bank robbery suspect, release images

Waco police said they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Waco bank on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Pioneer Bank, formally known as the First Community Bank, on the 1300 block of N. Valley Mills Dr. around 12:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, handed the teller a note that threatened the teller and demanded money.

The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, and the suspect ran away. No one was injured.

Police believe someone may have spotted the suspect leaving the bank due to the amount of traffic at the time.

If you witnessed this event or suspect, police ask you to contact them at 254-750–7500.

