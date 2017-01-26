Temple VA hosts veterans-only job fair

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Therapeutic and Supportive Employment Service Division hosted a veterans-only job fair Thursday morning.

The job fair was held at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple from 9 a.m to noon.

"After being in the military world, there's a lot of a difference. So they need to get back into it, and we need to be able to help them. They've already done a lot for us by serving us where we haven't served, so in order to help them get back and get acclimated back into our society, it's important," Luis Salas said.

Salas with James Construction Group was one of about 30 employers at the veterans-only job fair Thursday morning.

The employers exchanged resumes and business cards with a little over 200 veterans looking for jobs.

"Putting their lives basically on the line for our country, and they experienced a whole lot. I think they deserve to be hired by employers at first glance," Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Robert Lopez said.

One veteran said he believes veterans bring a lot to the table when it comes to being hired.

"Obviously, we work well with a team, but we can also do well individually. So I think when companies hire a veteran they're not only getting that you know civilian part, but they're also getting a long history of military training and that excellence and that, especially for us, that spirit of corp, that dedication to a job, that extra mile that we go," U.S. Marine Corps veteran Naim Abdullah said.

The veterans who attended today's job fair were thankful for the opportunity provided by the V.A.

"It just shows us that you can get out and still be able to work and not have to be homeless. They had schools here so we know what schools are trying to offer us a good education and things like that. So it makes you just excited to know you can get out and there's something else out there for you," soon-to-be U.S. Army veteran Carolyn Barnes said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.