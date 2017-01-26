Officer plans to run race that benefits families of fallen officers

An upcoming race that will benefit fallen officers will take place on Saturday morning in Woodway.

The city of Woodway, the Waco Youth Commission in conjunction with the Waco Striders put together Bound for the Brave 5K and 10K run

The event will benefit The Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation to be used for police officers’ death benefit.

“It’s really great to give back to the families who have unfortunately been devastated by a crisis, such as losing a love one. Especially when that loved one is doing something like protecting their community,” Sgt. Khalil El-Halabi.

Sgt. El-Halabi who is organizing the event said 2016 was a difficult year for law enforcement.

“We suffered a lot of loss,” El-Halabi. “It’s very important for us to show our support because law enforcement is becoming increasingly dangerous every day.

The Woodway Public Safety Department has at least three officers running, including Captain Larry Adams. In addition, dispatchers and secretaries from Woodway will participate in the event.

Adams has been preparing to run the 5K on Saturday morning.

“Just the standard running in the mornings and getting prepared, stretching and warming up,” Cpt. Adams said.

Adams has participated in marathons before but this 5K race has a special meaning.

“To me, it’s the little we can do to give them back to them. They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Cpt. Adams said. “To be able to give back at least just a little bit, it’s very important to me.”

He said running helps the families and also brings awareness of the dangers involved with being in law enforcement.

The 5K and 10K race kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Woodway Family Center. There will be on-site registration, which starts at 8 a.m.

