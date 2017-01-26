Waco police find drugs, stolen handgun during traffic stop

A 25-year-old man was in jail Wednesday, accused of being in possession of multiple illegal drugs and a stolen handgun.

Officers made the arrest shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle in Waco.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton said officers found 2.72 pounds of weed, 9 grams of Xanax, 7 grams ecstasy, nearly $3,500 in cash, and a loaded 9mm Ruger gun that was reported stolen in a case dating back to 2016.

Swanton said 25-year-old James Earl Carter was booked into the McLennan County jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Online jail records showed he was also charged with driving with an invalid license.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.