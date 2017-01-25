Disabled child tells mom teacher aide pinned him to the floor

A Central Texas elementary school is conducting an investigation regarding one of its teacher aides.

"When she came up to my desk, she took me out of my chair and pinned me down on the floor and told me to not move," Keimond Brown said.

That's what Brown, a third grader at Bellaire Elementary in Killeen, told his mother Tuesday afternoon.

"He has Cerebral Palsy, he has seizures and he has a shunt in his head. And she could've killed him," said Andrea Hasberry, Keimond's grandmother.

His mother said Keimond's homeroom teacher left him with the aide while she took the rest of the class to recess. When his teacher came back, she asked the aide why Keimond was upset.

"She hurted my head really bad," Brown said.

Brown has dealt with medical issues since he was born.

And after losing Keimond's twin brother when they born prematurely, the family said they can't bare to lose another child.

"You know he was in the hospital for a long time. He's always in the hospital. And then if you would've accidentally just bumped his head just a little bit that would've sent him into shock right then," Hasberry added.

Killeen ISD issued a statement regarding the accusation saying:

"The Killeen Independent School District takes these types of allegations very seriously. The

administration is conducting a thorough investigation and will respond in accordance to district

policy and law if appropriate. The district remains committed to providing a safe learning

environment for all students."

Killeen ISD Police told Brown's mother they could not speak with her after seeing her speak with the media.

Brown's mother, Latoya Kennedy, decided to press charges with Killeen city police.

She said she will not be sending her son back to Bellaire, but will transfer him back to East Ward Elementary instead.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.